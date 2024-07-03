DCW member accuses colleagues who countered Maliwal of acting as 'spokespersons for AAP'

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) DCW member Vandana Singh on Wednesday accused two of her colleagues of acting as "spokespersons for AAP" after they countered former women's panel chief Swati Maliwal's allegation that the Delhi government was "systematically dismantling" the commission.

In a letter to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi, Singh also alleged that they tried to tarnish the reputation of Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal.

Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his government of "systematically dismantling" the DCW since her resignation. She resigned after she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP.

Her letter came a day after Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said the women helpline 181 will now be run by his department instead of the DCW and the number will remain inoperative for a few days during the transition.

Earlier on Wednesday, DCW members Khan and Negi wrote to Maliwal, dismissing her allegations against the AAP government as "malicious" and urged her not to seek political gains out of the struggle of over 700 women employed by the panel who have not got their salaries.

The two members also accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena of withholding the commission's funds.

In her letter, Singh claimed the DCW has faced significant challenges since Maliwal's resignation as the chairperson of the women's panel.

"... the Commission operated tirelessly, impartially, and with utmost integrity.

However, since her resignation (Maliwal), the Commission has faced significant challenges, including leadership vacancies, withheld funds, and the suspension of the 181 women helpline," she said.

"Despite numerous letters from the Hon'ble member secretary, DCW to the Delhi government, no action has been taken till date. The most pressing issue is the non-payment of salaries to over 700 counsellors, lawyers and staff members of the DCW for the past six months.

"This group includes rape survivors, acid attack survivors and cancer survivors who are now in dire straits due to lack of funds," she.

She added that Maliwal brought to Kejriwal's attention the issues being faced by the DCW.

Singh accused Khan and Negi of "incorrectly" holding the LG responsible for the commission's problems instead of the Delhi government.

"It is shameful how you have acted as spokespersons for the AAP, making an unsuccessful attempt to tarnish Ms Maliwal's impeccable reputation. You incorrectly attribute the Commission's problems to the Hon'ble LG rather than the elected Delhi government," she said.

In their letter to Maliwal, Khan and Negi said the Kejriwal government stood with the DCW in the face of the attack on it and that it was "extremely painful" that she was now blaming the elected government despite its "unprecedented" efforts to strengthen the commission. PTI SLB DIV DIV