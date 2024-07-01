DCW-operated women helpline 181 to be run by Delhi govt: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi women and child development minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the women helpline 181, which was operational till June 30 and was being run by DCW, will now be run by his department and won't be functional for a few days.

He said the central government plans to make it mandatory for the helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development.

"Women Helpline No. 181 was operational till yesterday 30.06.2024 and was being run by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). But now the Government of India plans to make it mandatory for the helpline to be run by the Women and Child Development Department. Keeping this in mind, all preparations have been completed by the department," Gahlot said in a post in Hindi on X.

Line transfer will take a day or two in the transition phase, the minister added.

"I am hopeful that women helpline number 181 will be operational again in a few days. At present, calls can be made on helpline number 112. All women-related calls received on helpline number 112 will be forwarded to the department," Gahlot said.

The post of the DCW chief has been lying vacant since Swati Maliwal was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Last year, Maliwal had said the DCW's 181 helpline received more than 6.3 lakh calls between July 2022 and June 2023.

The 181 was a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals and shelter homes for redressal, the commission had said. PTI SLB SLB BHJ BHJ