DD News launches citizen journalism to amplify village voices in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 16 (PTI) The DD News Arunachal Pradesh has launched a citizen journalism initiative to provide a platform for people across the state to share authentic stories from their villages, highlighting grassroots development, positive change and community-driven initiatives, officials said on Monday.

The ‘Mera Gaon, Meri Kahani’ (My village, my story) programme of the public service broadcaster aims to encourage public participation and bring forward real-life narratives from remote areas, covering themes such as education, health, culture, environment, local entrepreneurship and social initiatives.

The initiative invites citizens to contribute original content in the form of short write-ups, photographs and videos, focusing on positive developments and impactful efforts taking place at the village level.

Submissions are to include details such as the contributor’s name, village or town, district and contact information, ensuring credibility and accountability, the officials said.

The format encourages concise storytelling, with text entries ranging between 150–300 words and short video clips of 30 seconds to 10 minutes, capturing authentic voices from the grassroots.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the initiative and termed it a meaningful step towards strengthening people’s participation in narrating the state’s progress.

“This initiative offers a valuable platform for citizens to share authentic stories from their villages, highlighting grassroots development, positive change and public participation across Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said in a post on X.

Encouraging wider participation, the deputy chief minister called upon youth, community leaders and citizens from across the state to actively contribute.

“I encourage our youth, community leaders and all citizens to submit original and factual content on education, health, entrepreneurship, culture, environment and social initiatives. Your stories will help showcase the true spirit and progress of our state,” he added.

The campaign underscores the growing role of citizen-led storytelling in documenting local achievements and strengthening awareness about development at the grassroots level, while also providing a credible medium to highlight untold success stories from across the state, officials said. PTI UPL NN