DDA admitted to cutting over 600 trees 'illegally' in ridge area in SC affidavit: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the DDA has admitted to cutting more than 600 trees "illegally" in the ridge area in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court.

No immediate reaction from the DDA was available.

Citing an affidavit of the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) submitted in the apex court, Bharadwaj alleged that the agency cut the trees after an inspection by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"The DDA vice chairman submitted an affidavit stating that in the forest area of the ridge, 468 trees were cut and in the non-forest area 174 trees were cut. This shows that the AAP was not lying about cutting of 1,100 trees on the instructions of the LG. In their own affidavit, they have accepted to cutting the trees," he told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded Saxena’s resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi’s Ridge area.

The minister claimed the permission to remove the trees that obstructed the right of way had been granted by the lieutenant governor to the contractor. PTI SJJ RHL