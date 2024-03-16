DDA allots over 1,300 flats to residents of 3 JJ clusters in Jailorwala Bagh

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted over 1,300 flats to the residents of three JJ clusters at Jailorwala Bagh under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’, an official statement said on Saturday.

During his visits to the Jailorwala Bagh project and subsequent review meetings, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had issued specific instructions for allotting the flats to eligible beneficiaries at the earliest, the statement said.

According to the statement, in a big step toward providing modern flats and a dignified life to the slum dwellers, the DDA has allotted 1,396 flats out of the total 1,675 flats to the residents of three JJ clusters at Jailorwala Bagh.

As against the construction cost of Rs 25 lakh per flat, the allotment is being made to the eligible JJ dwellers for Rs 1.41 lakh as a beneficiary contribution, it said.

These flats are equipped with all modern social and physical infrastructure, community facilities, sewerage treatment, clean and safe drinking water, etc., it stated.

The scheme has been formally approved by the DDA vice chairman. Accordingly, a draw was held and particular flats have been allotted to eligible JJ dwellers, the statement said.

Out of these 1,396 flats, 1,078 flats have been allotted to eligible slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster while 318 flats have been allotted to eligible households of two nearby JJ clusters -- Golden Park Rampura and JJ clusters opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School -- in Ashok Vihar, it said.

“At Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, DDA has constructed 1675 EWS flats. Spread over 340 sq.ft, each of these flats have a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony.

“While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 square metres, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1,000 square metre. It will also have a provision for parking of 337 vehicles,” the statement added. PTI NIT NB NB