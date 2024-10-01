DDA allows DISCOMs to provide new electricity connections without reference to authority

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allowed DISCOMs to provide new electricity connections to four categories, including urbanised villages, and colonies regularised by MCD, without making any further reference to the authority, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The move came after directions from Delhi LG VK Saxena who had received representations from all Delhi MPs, certain MLAs and several resident welfare associations in this regard, they said.

DDA has allowed for such connections on all lands where DDA or any other government agency has issued NoC in the past or where plans stand approved for development by any government agency, the officials said.

A decision was taken in June last year where no new connections were to be allowed within the development areas of 105 urbanised villages in the land pooling areas since authorisation for new constructions in these areas was to be issued by the DDA subsequent notification of sectors in these areas as per the Land Pooling Policy, they said.

In this order of June 2023, the exemption was given to Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora and PM-UDAY colonies within the land pooling areas.

Certain areas within the development area have been reported which have sanction or prior approval of various government bodies. These areas are the colonies regularised by MCD prior to issuance of notification of land pooling Regulations, 2018, land allotted to landless persons (falling within Land pooling area) under the 20-point programme by Delhi government's revenue department, industry or godown situated in non-conforming industrial area as area notified in MPD-2021, and government land or allotted land or JJ colonies wherein DDA has allotted the land rights etc., the officials stated.

"In the aforesaid four categories of areas, the DISCOMS may follow their existing protocol for new electricity connections without making any further reference to DDA," the officials added.