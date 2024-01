New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Sunday cleared encroachment on government land in East Gokalpuri, officials said.

A senior police officer said the anti-encroachment drive was underway at Harnam Palace, Amar Colony, East Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning.

"The northeast district is committed towards clearing the area – both physically as well as from crime and criminals," the officer said. PTI NIT CK