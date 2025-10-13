DDA approves Influent Zone Plan for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan stretch: NCRTC

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The DDA has approved the Influent Zone Plan for the Jangpura–Sarai Kale Khan stretch, marking a key step towards the final phase of operational readiness for the corridor, an NCRTC official said.

The Influent Zone Plan outlines land use and development regulations around major infrastructure projects, such as rapid transit lines, to ensure planned growth and manage their wider impact.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director, Shalab Goel, was speaking at Namo Bharat Diwas event on Monday and said, "Recently, the Influent Zone Plan from Jangpura to Sarai Kale Khan has been approved by the Delhi Development Authority." Goel said NCRTC currently caters to about four crore commuters and aims to expand its capacity to serve around 8.4 crore passengers in the coming years.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokan Sahu and MoHUA Secretary and NCRTC Chairperson Srinivas Katikithala were also present at the event.

Sahu unveiled the signature tune of Namo Bharat, composed by blending various Indian classical melodies to symbolise joy and cultural harmony for commuters.

Namo Bharat, formerly known as RapidX, is a regional rapid rail system operated by NCRTC in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The concept of a regional rapid transit network connecting Delhi with nearby cities dates back to the late 1990s. In 2013, the Government of India established NCRTC to implement eight Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) aimed at easing congestion in Delhi and improving connectivity within a 100–200 km radius.

The Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor, being developed in phases, currently has 55 km operational with 11 stations. The remaining sections are expected to become operational soon.

Power procurement through exchanges is also being scaled up to cover drawal points in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as the corridor expands.