DDA approves several key proposals

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has approved several proposals including redevelopment of old staff quarters and construction of a world-class sports infrastructure in Narela, officials said on Wednesday.

At its board meeting, the land owning agency also decided to extend 10 per cent annual escalation fees on rent to residents of soon-to-be-demolished Signature View Apartments in Mukerjee Nagar, they said.

According to the DDA, for annual escalation, the base rent would be Rs 50,000 per month for high-income group allottees and Rs 38,000 for middle income group.

The agency also gave nod for change of land use of an area measuring 40.23 hectares for land polling policy.

"Land pooling area is divided into 138 sectors having poolable area of approximately 20,422 hectares. It is the first sector which has achieved 70 per cent contiguous pooled land and become eligible for development under this policy," the DDA said in a statement.

To address the problems of deteriorating conditions of staff quarters, the DDA has appointed NBCC to oversee the revamp of Safdarjung Development Area and Old Rajinder Nagar residential complexes.

"The redevelopment will provide modern, safe, and well-equipped living spaces. NBCC with extensive expertise in government housing projects has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant to oversee the project from concept to commissioning," the DDA added.

In addition to the two projects, the DDA is authorised to take redevelopment of all such staff quarters which have outlived their life, the statement said further.

The agency has also started working on a world-class level sports infrastructure in Narela.

"To facilitate development of a Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium and Sports Complex for hosting national and international events, the authority has given final nod for change of land use of a 30.35-hectare plot in Narela, from commercial and residential to Public and Semi-Public," the statement said.

Now, a gazette notification will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it added.

To promote planned commercial activities in the national capital, the DDA has also extended its policy on enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR), originally introduced in 2018 to promote development and optimal land use. PTI SSM KVK KVK