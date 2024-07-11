DDA considering demolition drive in Majnu Ka Tila area: Sources

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is considering carrying out a demolition drive in Majnu Ka Tila area following the court's direction to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions, sources said on Thursday.

Residents of Majnu Ka Tila, where Pakistani Hindus are staying, however, said they have not received any notice from the land owning agency. Sources said a communication will be served soon.

Sources said they have also written to the Delhi Police for sufficient security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during the drive on Saturday.

In its order on April 3, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had said that the status report filed by the DDA did not disclose any substantial effective steps by the agency for removing the encroachment from the area.

The NGT in its order said that let the compliance report be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing, which is July 15, by e-mail.