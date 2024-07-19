DDA decided to retain 24 deer in ‘Deer Park’, to translocate others: HC told

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to retain two dozen deer in the city’s ‘Deer Park’ once it obtains approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The DDA said the remaining deer can be transferred to the neighbouring states' forest areas and it would be moving its proposal to the CZA for renewal of recognition of mini zoo status of A N Jha Deer Park.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, after taking note of the DDA’s stand, disposed of a petition against the decision of the CZA to cancel the recognition of the facility as a "mini zoo".

The DDA, in its affidavit, said that its vice chairman has approved the proposal of retaining some deer in A N Jha Deer Park after taking necessary approvals from the CZA.

“It has been decided that DDA would retain some deer in the Deer Park and the authorities shall move the CZA for necessary approvals and compliance would be made as per the requirements CZA guidelines,” it said, adding that the matter was also orally discussed with the lieutenant governor, the chairman of DDA, and he has agreed to the proposal.

“It is submitted that DDA will retain about two dozen deer in Deer Park subject to renewal of recognition of mini zoo status of A N Jha Mini Zoo by the CZA. The remaining deer can be transferred to neighbouring states forest areas as per the earlier decision on the subject. DDA shall accordingly move the necessary proposal before the CZA for approval and renewal of recognition,” the DDA said in the affidavit.

It also sought the court's permission to allow it to resume translocation of deer so that overcrowding of deer may be managed at the park.

The park, officially known as the A N Jha Deer Park, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area is popular among people. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The CZA issued the order cancelling Deer Park’s recognition as a "mini zoo" on June 8 last year.

The court had subsequently asked the authorities to maintain status quo with respect to translocation of spotted deer from the park.

The counsel for petitioner, New Delhi Nature Society, had said the basis for cancellation of the recognition was "population explosion" among deer there and urged the court to direct the DDA to provide data in this regard.

The court had then asked the DDA to carry out a deer population census.

The petitioner's counsel had said around 65 hectare of green area was available adjoining the park, some of which could be utilised for keeping deer.

In December 2023, the court had asked the authorities to maintain status quo with respect to the translocation of spotted deer from the 'Deer Park' and suggested that at least 50 deer be retained in the park while the remaining may be sent to green areas under the control of the DDA or the Ridge here.

According to officials, the decision to cancel its licence as a zoo was taken in view of rapid growth of population, inbreeding, possibility of spread of disease and lack of trained manpower to maintain it.

Six deer were introduced in the park in the 1960s and over time, the number swelled to approximately 600 and post-cancellation, the forest departments of Rajasthan and Delhi shall take further action for their translocation, officials had said.