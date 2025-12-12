DDA demolishes illegal farmhouses in Sainik Farms, recovers 4.5 acres

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Tilpath Valley in south Delhi's Sainik Farms area, removing illegal constructions on acquired green land that forms part of a biodiversity park.

Officials said the structures did not fall under the protection of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Special Provisions) Act, 2014, which safeguards jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters from punitive action. The action was carried out on Khasra numbers 595, 596 and 620.

During the first phase of the drive on December 5, the DDA identified nine properties.

Of these, five -- including two fully-built farmhouses, two semi-built farmhouses and one bounded vacant plot -- were demolished, with the authority reclaiming around four acres of land, according to a statement.

Three other properties could not be touched due to an existing stay order of the Delhi High Court. One property on Khasra No 596 was also left untouched earlier in compliance with court directions.

However, during a hearing on December 10, the high court declined to grant a stay in the Khasra 596 case, clearing the way for demolition.

The action was carried out on Friday, and the DDA reclaimed an additional 0.5 acre, officials said.

With this, the total recovered land in Tilpath Valley stands at approximately 4.5 acres, statement said. PTI NSM ARB ARB