DDA directs to agencies to remove waste, debris from Yamuna floodplain

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The DDA has issued notices to agencies, asking those to remove waste and debris accumulated during construction on the Yamuna floodplain by the end of June, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the land owning agency, the notice is in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court issued on April 8.

The notices were issued to agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and the Delhi Jal Board, to ensure removal of waste and debris accumulated during the construction of bridges, railway lines, and regional railway networks, among others, on the Yamuna floodplain by June 30, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) statement said.

To ensure the high court orders are complied with in letter and spirit, in case of any default from any recognisable stakeholders, the DDA will undertake the task of cleaning of such construction waste and debris by itself imposing suitable cost on the defaulter(s), it stated.

The DDA is also nominating nodal officers for each stretch of the floodplain who would be responsible for sustained upkeep of the area under their jurisdiction and keep it free from encroachment and construction and demolition waste.

This will ensure effective mechanism towards rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Yamuna floodplain, the statement said.

The DDA has also written to the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control department for control and scientific dredging of removal of silt, both on the river's upstream and downstream, according to high court's direction, it said.

The DDA is committed towards restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna's floodplain and many projects have been undertaken by it in the recent past for green development of the riverbank, it said.

The construction and demolition waste areas of the Yamuna floodplain have been reclaimed and converted, keeping in mind the ecology and natural restoration principles, the statement added. PTI NIT NIT SZM