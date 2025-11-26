DDA extends application deadline for Roshanara Club membership till Dec 15

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the application time for Roshanara Club to December 15, officials said on Wednesday.

DDA Roshanara Club, sprawling over 22 acres of green serenity in the heart of north Delhi near the Civil Lines area, holds a unique legacy as the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"Applications will be accepted only via online mode for 400 seats under non-government and 350 in government categories. The selection will be done through a computerized draw of lots if applications exceed the number of seats," DDA said in a statement.

The fees for the non-government and government categories are Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh plus GST, respectively, it added.

"The meticulously restored Roshanara Club now offers a wide array of state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor amenities like a reception, main lounge, card and billiards rooms, kids’ play area, dining hall, banquet, library, swimming pool with changing rooms, gym and fitness center, squash board and badminton hall, as well as a yoga and sauna and steam area," DDA said further.

Outdoor facilities have been upgraded to include grass, clay, and synthetic lawn tennis courts, cricket grounds and practice pitches, mini football and basketball zones and a dedicated jogger’s park.

The club, now over a century old, was officially taken over by DDA in September 2023, and then in July this year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the restored heritage club.