DDA extends PNG connections to 252 villages under Gramoday Scheme

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has provided piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 252 villages in the national capital since March 2024, as part of the Centre's ambitious Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan, officials said on Tuesday.

Out of 359 villages in Delhi, 252 have now been connected to the PNG network, significantly improving access to clean cooking fuel in rural areas, officials said, adding that 73,981 consumers have received connections under the initiative so far.

Launched to boost infrastructure and living conditions in Delhi's urban villages, the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan has seen the sanctioning of 854 development projects worth approximately Rs 860 crore.

According to officials, these projects span a wide range of civic and infrastructural improvements, including construction of housing units, roads, footpaths, drainage systems, and other essential amenities.

"Of the 854 sanctioned projects, 428 have been completed. The ongoing development work reflects a focused effort to integrate the rural pockets of Delhi with the urban mainstream through better infrastructure and services," a senior DDA official said.

The initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide within Delhi, enhancing the quality of life in the less-developed areas.

"With PNG connectivity expanding and more civic projects reaching completion, the scheme will contribute significantly to environmental sustainability and public health by reducing reliance on polluting fuels like wood and kerosene," officials added.

Authorities expect the remaining villages to be connected to PNG and other civic services in a phased manner over the coming months.