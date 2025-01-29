DDA gives 600 new memberships of Roshanara Club

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) More than 600 new members have been granted Lifetime Membership of DDA Roshanara Club, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the new members include 339 in the non-government category and 298 in the government category, the details of which will shortly be uploaded on the official website for public information.

"With this membership initiative, DDA continues to provide an opportunity for sports enthusiasts and heritage aficionados to become part of an enduring legacy, one that has witnessed history and nurtured excellence," the DDA statement said.

The new members will now join this legacy and will be able to avail themselves of the exclusive facilities at Roshanara Club, including the newly launched Club House, which offers F&B services, a card room, and a gymnasium, it added.

"All the club facilities will be available for members and their dependents. Members can bring up to six guests," the statement said further.

The club, now over a century old, was officially taken over by DDA on September 29, 2023 and given a new lease of life under the continuous guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said further.

DDA Roshanara Club is spread over 22 acres in north Delhi, and stands as a symbol of prestige and excellence, holding a unique legacy as the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). PTI SSM MNK MNK