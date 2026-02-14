DDA Green Expo 2026 honours Delhi residents, who nurture greenery: LG Saxena

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The DDA Green Expo 2026 honours thousands of Delhi residents, who nurture greenery, Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the two-day Expo held at Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Baansera park near Sarai Kale Khan, Saxena said that the park is an example of resilience.

"No one could have imagined three years back that the degraded and polluted site would host a Green Expo and become a platform for planning a sustainable future for Delhi," Saxena said.

It is a stellar example of greening and reclaiming degraded land, and Baansera is a testimony to resilience and endeavour," he added, saying that the Expo offers practical solutions to Delhi's environmental challenges.

He further said that the Expo, themed "Beyond Growth: Reimagining Urban Futures", is not only about the conferences and the exhibits, but also about people.

"It honours thousands of Delhi residents, who nurture small green patches outside their homes, who teach their children about local birds, who plant saplings and return to care for them. They are the everyday heroes of our environmental journey," he added.

"DDA is often viewed as a master planner, developer and regulator. However, alongside these responsibilities, DDA also has an extremely important and accountable role of Delhi's Environmental Trustee," N Saravana Kumar, DDA Vice Chairman, said.

"A first-of-its-kind partnership with the National School of Drama will activate DDA parks as cultural classrooms," the DDA said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, NSD will conduct curated community theatre workshops and children's theatre programmes in park spaces, the statement said.

The MoU with Delhi University will enable urban ecological research, student-led fieldwork and academic engagement within park landscapes, it added.

In addition, following an approach from the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, DDA will enter into an MoU to serve as a knowledge partner in sustainable urban planning, heritage-sensitive interventions, and nature-based development practices.