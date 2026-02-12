DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to host its first-ever Green Expo at Baansera Park, with the theme of transitioning Indian cities towards people-centric planning.

The two-day summit on February 14 and 15 will be inaugurated by Lt Governor VK Saxena, where the land-owning agency will be inviting senior policy makers and development leaders in the field of climate resilience and ecological restoration, DDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The Expo will feature panel discussions themed around how Indian cities can transition from expansion-led development models towards people-centric planning, they said.

The summit will also hold sessions addressing some of the pressing urban challenges, including extreme heat, flood resilience, nature-based infrastructure, circular food systems, and innovative financing for green cities, the statement said.

Among the flagship discussions is "Building Climate-Ready Cities Through Nature-Based Infrastructure," which will examine how urban forests, restored floodplains, and biodiversity corridors can function as essential climate infrastructure, it added.

A special discussion with environmental advocates Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as "Peepal Baba," and Ramveer Tanwar, widely referred to as the "Pond Man of India," will focus on how community engagement and behavioural change can help restore urban ecosystems.

Another key area of discussion is "Responding to Urban Heat: Policy, Planning, and Public Health", to explore approaches linking urban design, heat action plans, and healthcare preparedness, it said.

According to the DDA, the Expo will highlight key sustainability themes, including urban food circularity and aligning development with ecological conservation.

Among the events, creating scalable financing mechanisms for green infrastructure through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and public-private partnerships is also planned.

The DDA is also formalising partnerships with several prominent national institutions to strengthen Delhi's environmental and cultural landscape.

According to the statement, "Collaboration with the National Medicinal Plants Board will support the development of herbal gardens, medicinal nurseries, and biodiversity initiatives across DDA parks." In association with the National School of Drama, DDA will introduce "RangBaag", a community theatre program for children in park spaces, the statement added.

According to the plan, a partnership with the Delhi University will promote urban ecological research and youth participation, while work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) will establish a "Citizens Nature Hubs" to encourage environmental awareness and action, officials said.

Additionally, collaboration with Delhi Technological University will enhance research and development efforts in ecology and sustainability, they added.