DDA hosts maiden business conference for fitness sector in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) hosted its first-ever business conference dedicated to the fitness sector, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the two-day event, held on September 25-26, aimed to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability in the growing fitness ecosystem. Discussions at the event ranged from physical literacy and training practices to financial models and business opportunities in the sector.

"Persistent efforts under the direct supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena to promote a robust sporting culture in Delhi by way of DDA sporting facilities have led to the Squash and Badminton Stadium of Delhi Development Authority becoming a sought-after destination for hosting sports-related events," the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA venue offers air-conditioned event spaces between 500 sq ft and 4000 square feet, accommodating up to 2,500 people, it added.

"Saxena has directed DDA to make optimum use of sports complexes/golf courses to make them profitable and provide better services to the public," the statement mentioned further.

Several significant projects have been launched under his tenure, including the centre of excellence at Dwarka Sector 8, the country's longest 18-hole golf course at Sector 24, and a mini sports complex at Sukhdev Vihar.

A new international-standard ice skating rink is also set to open in Dwarka Sector 23.