DDA housing scheme: All flats sold out in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) After Jasola, all flats of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offered under the housing scheme in Rohini have been sold out, officials said on Saturday.

There were more than 700 LIG flats in Rohini under Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 which are completely sold out, they said.

There were 41 HIG flats in Jasola under Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes and they were sold out on day 1, the officials said.

The auction started on September 10 and more than 1,100 flats of the DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes were sold on the first day of its booking.

The DDA has also said that for the first time, it has provided all details, including location details, flat category details, amenities nearby, photos and videos of its housing schemes through an online portal.

On August 6, three housing schemes were announced at a meeting of the DDA which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 offers low-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini and Narela through FCFS mode. Under the scheme, around 34,000 flats are to be offered, with a starting price of around Rs 11.5 lakh.

The DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 provides flats of all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela. These flats will be offered at 2023 prices without any price escalation. The starting price of flats is around Rs 29 lakh and around 5,400 flats are to be offered under this scheme.

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 offers MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B through an e-auction process. This will provide an opportunity to people to own a house in the upscale Dwarka area. About 173 flats are being offered under the scheme, it stated. PTI NIT AS AS