DDA housing scheme: Over 1200 LIG flats sold out

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Over 1,200 LIG and 440 EWS flats were sold out in DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes, an official statement said on Saturday.

In Ramgarh, out of 183 LIG flats in the scheme, 153 flats were sold, it said. While 708 LIG flats were sold in Rohini and around 250 flats were booked in Narela.

Among the EWS segment, around 300 flats were sold out in Narela and all 139 flats offered in Loknayakpuram were also booked, it said.

Since the first day of the booking on September 10, the scheme has received an impressive response with all HIG flats offered at Jasola being sold out on Day 1, the statement said.

The latest to join the bandwagon were flats in Dwarka, where a balanced inventory of one penthouse, three super HIG, 18 HIG and a majority of MIG got sold in the bidding. The demand can be gauged from the fact that for 169 flats, around 2,000 people deposited the EMDs and after several rounds of bidding, the flats were sold at much above the reserve price, it said.

The housing schemes were launched under the guidance of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been personally spearheading and monitoring the schemes, the statement said.

This remarkable success can be attributed to DDA's commitment to providing quality housing at affordable prices, coupled with the strategic development plans, it stated.

The DDA is developing greens around the housing pockets to improve the quality of life for the buyers. Besides, additional final touches are being given to housing blocks to add value, it said.

Furthermore, DDA is in touch with local bodies to ensure the cleanliness of the area. These efforts demonstrate DDA's dedication to not only providing just affordable housing but also creating a sustainable and thriving community for its residents, it said.

For the ease of the buyers, seamless information to them is being provided. Property documents are being given in a folder containing all relevant documents, the statement said.

The DDA launched its three housing schemes in August 2024-Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing Schemes and Dwarka Housing Scheme for various locations like Dwarka, Jasola, Narela, Rohini, Loknayakpuram, Ramgarh and Siraspur for various categories of flats, it said.

While buyers can book flats for the first two schemes on a first come first serve (FCFS) basis, flats were sold through e-auction in the Dwarka Housing Scheme. The Dwarka Housing scheme has been closed while First Come First Serve is still in operation, it stated.

All the flats are freehold property and ready to move in. For the convenience of buyers, sample flats are also available so that buyers can make informed decisions, it added.