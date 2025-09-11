DDA identifies 1,769 hectares in Dwarka sector 19 for infrastructure development

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 1,769 hectares of land in Dwarka Sector 19 and its adjoining villages for infrastructure development, officials said on Thursday.

In the first phase of the project, a firm will be hired to survey the area and assess the current state of infrastructure. Based on the findings, a comprehensive road and drainage network will be developed, a senior DDA official said.

"Some work is already going on in the area. We plan to construct a road and drainage network in the land pockets identified first, later on, future development work might be taken up and a tender has been issued in the regard," official said.

In the past few months the land-owning agency has been pushing for development of areas in outer Delhi, including Dwarka and Narela.

The DDA, in its budget announced in April for sports activities, has allocated Rs 250 crore for the construction of new sports complexes -- one in Dwarka, while the Dwarka Sector-8 centre of excellence has already been inaugurated by LG VK Saxena, and another facility is coming up in Sector-19.

The agency has directed the contractor to take strict measures for dust control management works during construction. Proper drainage along the road also has to be maintained with proper bell mouths, keeping in mind the frequent urban flooding events, officials added.

The plan which includes the construction of roads, drains and guest houses, will be carried out a cost of Rs 3.2 crore, within six months. The completion report of the plan also needs to be prepared within the six months deadline.

The DDA has also taken into account three nearby villages -- Amberhai, Bagdola, and Manglapuri -- where the development work will begin. The agency has already planned a five-star hotel and construction of a super speciality hospital in the sub-city.