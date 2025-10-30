DDA, IIT-Delhi to inspect 'structural incident' in Dwarka's apartment building

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA)will collaborate with IIT-Delhi to inspect Triveni Apartments in Dwarka, which likely begins on Thursday to identify the cause of a recent "explosion-like" sound heard at the building, officials said.

"Acting swiftly to ascertain the cause of the incident, IIT Delhi has been engaged and the consultancy fee for inspection has been paid. They are expected to visit soon," the DDA said in a statement.

Residents of the apartment building at Dwarka Sector 16-B, however, expressed concern over the lack of immediate remedial action. They reported hearing an "explosion-like" sound on October 7.

A sudden uplift of the lower basement slab in a non-tower area, caused by a combination of accumulated gases and increased groundwater pressure, resulted in the blast-like noise and water seepage into the basement.

BG Mishra, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Triveni Apartments, said one of the two basements remains inaccessible, which is causing inconvenience.

"Basement 1, where the incident occurred, has been closed since then, leading to parking problems. These are not very old apartments, yet such a structural problem has arisen. The DDA has not offered any solution so far," Mishra said.

In its statement, the DDA said, "If any further action is required on the suggestions of the IIT team, the DDA will pursue it on priority," the authority added.

The DDA has said it has also consulted top structural and geo-technical experts to carry out a comprehensive assessment.