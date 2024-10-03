DDA in process of installing statue of Rani of Jhansi at Idgah Park: Officials

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in process of installing the statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi at Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar area amid heavy security deployment, officials said on Thursday.

The statue was lifted using crane from Jhandewalan area on Wednesday and shifted to the park, they said.

"The Rani Jhansi statue has been decided by the MCD to be shifted to Idgah Park to make the junction signal free to decongest the area. The statue was brought to the park by the MCD on Wednesday and the DDA is in process of installing it," said a senior DDA official.

The land has been levelled and a platform is being prepared on which the statue will be installed.

A senior police officer said they have deployed adequate number of personnel in the area in order to facilitate the authority. Barricades have also been placed near the park.

Stating that Maharani Lakshmi Bai is not a religious figure, the High Court on Tuesday questioned the opposition to the installation of her statue by the MCD at the Shahi Idgah Park at Sadar Bazar here and said it does not want the issue to become a "flashpoint unnecessarily".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan stated this while hearing an appeal by the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee against a single judge's order refusing to restrain the installation of the statue of the freedom fighter.