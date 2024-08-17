DDA inaugurates Rock Climbing facility at SBS stadium

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday inaugurated a Rock Climbing facility at the Squash and Badminton Stadium (SBS) at Siri Fort Road for the first time in any of its sports complex, a statement said.

Rock climbing is an activity in which the participants climb up, down or across natural rock formations or artificial rock walls. The goal is to reach the summit of a formation or the end point of a pre-defined route without falling, it said.

It is one of the unique sports facilities introduced for the first time in any of the DDA sports complexes, it stated.

Inaugurating the facility, DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda said that the DDA is committed to providing world-class sports facilities to the residents of the national capital. Sports play an important role in keeping us fit, and the DDA is developing many sports facilities for ease of living of the people of Delhi, the statement said.

It brings six new sports to the DDA, squash and badminton stadium i.e., rock climbing and breakdancing (both Olympic sports) as well as parkour, aerial yoga and aerial silks, and calisthenics, he stated.

At present, the DDA has 16 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms.

Besides, centres of excellence are being developed in many sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, and hockey in various sectors of Dwarka and the centre of excellence in aquatics in Rohini Sector 33, the statement said, adding that a public golf course Is also being developed at Dwarka Sector 24. PTI NIT HIG