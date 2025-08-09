DDA invites applications for Siri Fort complex membership from August 12

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday announced the opening of new permanent memberships for the prestigious Siri Fort Sports Complex (SFSC).

The DDA will be offering 800 permanent memberships through an online application process, open from August 12 to September 11.

"Applications are invited across four categories - government employees, non-government individuals, existing tenure members and existing associate members of SFSC," a statement said.

As per the current policy, 250 memberships each are earmarked for government and non-government applicants, while 150 each will go to existing tenure and associate members.

"In the event of excess applications, government and non-government applicants will be selected through a computerised lottery, while tenure and associate members will be selected based on past membership history and seniority, respectively," the DDA said.

To ensure transparency and convenience, the entire process is being conducted online only, with details and application forms available at www.dda.gov.in.

According to DDA officials, SFSC, one of the most advanced multi-sport facilities in the capital, offers a wide array of amenities, including synthetic and clay tennis courts, an Olympic-size swimming pool, squash courts, badminton (indoor and outdoor), a golf driving range, and an air rifle shooting range, etc.

"Recent additions include pickleball courts and a naturopathy wellness centre, further expanding the complex's health and fitness offerings. A fine dining restaurant is also set to open next month, complementing the existing cafe," the statement added.

Currently, the DDA operates 18 sports complexes, four mini complexes, and three golf courses across the city.