DDA launches Karmayogi Awaas Yojana for govt employees, offers 25% discount on Narela flats

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has announced the launch of the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, a special housing scheme for serving and retired employees of the Central and state governments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, local bodies, autonomous bodies and government universities.

Under the scheme, 1,168 newly constructed flats of one, two and three BHK categories are being offered for sale in Pocket-9, Sector A1 to A4 in Narela on a first-come-first-serve basis. A key feature of the scheme is a flat 25 per cent discount across all categories, making the prices significantly lower than the original disposal cost, according to a circular released on Friday.

After the discount, the disposal price excluding maintenance charges ranges from Rs 34.03 lakh to Rs 34.28 lakh for 1 BHK flats, Rs 79.81 lakh to Rs 88.16 lakh for 2 BHK flats, and Rs 114.57 lakh to Rs 127.11 lakh for 3 BHK flats, depending on the plinth area.

The plinth area, including common areas and balconies, ranges from 61.17 to 61.65 square metres for 1 BHK, 126.53 to 140.56 square metres for 2 BHK, and 163.76 to 183.36 square metres for 3 BHK flats.

Parking space is also available, measuring 5.76 square metres for 1 BHK, 11.52 square metres for 2 BHK and 23.04 square metres for 3 BHK units, it stated.

The department said maintenance charges are to be paid upfront for one year at the time of issue of demand letters. The corpus fund has been fixed at Rs 75,000 for 1 BHK, Rs 1.50 lakh for 2 BHK and Rs 2.50 lakh for 3 BHK flats.

The monthly maintenance charge has been set at Rs 1.50 per square foot for 1 BHK, Rs 2 per square foot for 2 BHK and Rs 2.50 per square foot for 3 BHK flats. GST will not be levied on maintenance charges, it said.

The authority said the flats are newly built and located in a planned residential area with improving connectivity. The housing pocket is close to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and GT Karnal Road, and is part of the approved Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which is expected to improve access to central Delhi and adjoining areas.

The scheme brochure will be available on December 19 and registrations will open the same day on DDA's Awaas Portal. Booking will commence on January 14, 2026, while the scheme will close on March 31, 2026, the circular read.

The one-time registration fee is Rs 2,500, while the booking amount has been fixed at Rs 50,000 for 1 BHK, Rs 4 lakh for 2 BHK and Rs 10 lakh for 3 BHK flats, according to the DDA.

Eligible applicants must be Indian citizens aged 18 years or above and serving or retired government employees.

The DDA has also relaxed norms related to ownership of property, allowing applicants to own land or houses in Delhi or elsewhere without any restriction, the circular added. PTI SHB SHB RUK RUK