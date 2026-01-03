DDA launches second phase of 'Towering Heights' project

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched the second phase of its housing scheme 'DDA Towering Heights' located in Karkardooma.

Under the project management supervision of NBCC, DDA's Towering Heights has been designed as a premium residential address featuring a 48-storey, 155-metre-high tower, making it Delhi's tallest residential building.

"Under the scheme, a total of 741 flats shall be offered to individuals (retail buyers) on First Come First Serve basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions," a statement from DDA said.

DDA officials said the registration process for the flats will commence from January 8 and the scheme ending in March this year.

"The booking amount for each flat shall be Rs 4,00,000 and there will be no restriction on the number of flats that an applicant may book under the retail category," the statement added.

The disposal price for the flats range from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2 crore.

"The flats are presently under construction, with more than 90 per cent completion, and as such, only 75 per cent of the total disposal cost shall be payable by the allottees. The initial Demand-cum-Allotment Letter will indicate 75 per cent of the disposal cost," DDA added.

This is the first housing project developed under Delhi's Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy. In the first phase of the housing scheme last year, at the same complex DDA offered 1026 flats. PTI SSM NB