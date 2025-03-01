DDA levies entry fee on park in Dwarka, residents stage protest

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Residents of Dwarka staged a protest against the entry fee imposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a park.

Addressing the protest, a resident of Dwarka questioned the reason behind the fee, stating, "This park (in Sector 16 D) belongs to the public, so why should we have to pay to enter?" He further added, "This park was free for everyone until yesterday. Now, suddenly, we are being stopped at the gate and asked to pay an entry fee, which is unfair." However, there is no immediate reaction from the DDA on this matter.

A group of protesters were seen wearing neon green shirts and raising slogans against DDA as they demanded the removal of the entry fee.

Another resident of Dwarka, said, "We have been coming here for so long for our daily workouts. Paying a fee every day to enter is simply not feasible." He added, "We used to come here for jogging, to feel refreshed, and to spend time in nature. Now, even for that, we are being asked to pay." Some residents also claimed that the DDA had organised a flower festival in the park on Thursday, and the entry fee was suddenly imposed the very next day. PTI SHB HIG HIG