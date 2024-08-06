DDA meeting chaired by LG takes key decisions on 3 housing schemes

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Key decisions on three housing schemes, a policy for management and use of community halls, and a policy to fix the disposal price of stand-alone garages were taken at a meeting of the DDA on Tuesday, chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The DDA announced on Tuesday that the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 would offer low-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first come first serve (FCFS) mode. Under the scheme, around 34,000 flats are to be offered, with a starting price of around Rs 11.5 lakh, the statement said.

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 provides flats of all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, will be offered at 2023 prices without any price escalation. The starting price of flats is around Rs 29 lakh and around 5,400 flats are to be offered under this scheme.

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 will offer MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B of through an e-auction process. This will provide an opportunity to people to own a house in the upscale area of Dwarka. About 173 flats are being offered under the scheme, it stated.

The DDA approved an amnesty scheme for the renewal-cum-freehold conversion of expired term leases (90 years) in 23 Nazul estates, an official statement said.

The amnesty scheme for waiver of interest component calculated on damage charges was also approved, it said.

The DDA has also given final approval for the change of land use (CLU) from public and semi-public to recreational (green) for 1.94 acres of land in Bawana. The CLU has been processed based on a request received from the CRPF for a portion of land the total land of CRPF campus at Bawana, the statement said.

The land is allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the construction of a transit camp for CRPF in the vicinity of New Delhi Railway Station, it said.

The DDA also approved the CLU for a piece of land alloted to the MCD for the construction of a bio methanisation plant at Ghazipur, the statement said.

The plant will help in reducing landfill dependency and lowering greenhouse gas emissions which will improve the air, water and soil quality in the area and the rest of Delhi, it said.

To provide ease of living to the residents of Delhi, the authority approved a new policy for management and use of community halls, including relaxed rental structure and operationalisation of ancillary facilities in multi-purpose community halls.

The policy has been prepared for community halls in three parts -- community halls and adjoining open function spaces for online booking, operationalisation of multipurpose community halls on license basis, and operationalisation of community halls on license basis, it said.

The DDA has approved policy for fixation of disposal price of stand-alone scooter garages/car garages/covered/uncovered parking based on various cost component and mode of disposal, it said.

Fixation of price of garage space would provide policy dispensation enabling DDA to dispose of available inventories of garage space of all types. This would provide an opportunity to the residents of a housing pocket to own a garage space further facilitating planned parking in a locality, it said.

The authority has approved extension of time till December 31, 2025 for completing the construction on residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots allotted by the DDA. It will provide an opportunity to the allottees, who have deposited the premium of land, to avail the extension of time after payment of the composition fee, for construction activities and issuance of the completion certificate (CC), it said.

This would be the last and final opportunity for completion of construction up to December 31, 2025. The DDA will initiate process for determination of leases in cases where construction will not be completed within December 31, 2025, the statement said.

To augment health infrastructure in Delhi and provide 'pucca' houses to those living in JJ clusters, the authority approved the relocation of eligible households of JJ cluster at Kali Bari falling on CPWD land, earmarked to RML for Mother and Child Care Hospital, to EWS flats at Narela, it said.

The DDA approved the increase in land rates for conversion from leasehold to freehold in respect of commercial, industrial properties and multi-level parking for 2024-25 by 10 per cent over the rates of 2023-24.

The authority has also approved the increase in land rates for computing of misuse charges applicable for 2023-24 and 2024-25 for commercial and industrial properties, it added.