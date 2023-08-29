DDA nod to allotment of land for construction of 6 state bhawans, guest houses in Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The apex decision-making body of the DDA on Tuesday approved allotment of land for construction of six state bhawans and guest houses in Delhi's Dwarka, officials said.

Advertisment

The bhawans will be for several states or UTs including Pondicherry, Ladakh, Tripura and Nagaland, a senior official said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body, chaired by Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The Authority also gave permission for allotment of land for construction of six State Bhawans/State Guest Houses, as per requirement received from time to time, on a plot measuring 1.6 hectares in Sector-17 of Dwarka.

"This will enable the respective state governments to provide proper accommodation to state guests officers/dignitaries who are coming to Delhi on official purpose," the DDA said in a statement.

State Bhawan or State Niwas of most of the states are currently located in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri. PTI KND VN VN