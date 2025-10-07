DDA offers 40 per cent discount on Dwarka Golf Course memberships

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to introduce a special festive season offer at the Dwarka Golf Course, officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the offer, the DDA will provide a 40 per cent discount on tenure membership fees across all categories, including green fees. However, the discount is available only for a limited period and is valid for the first 1,000 memberships on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis at its facility in Sector 24, which according to the DDA, is the longest golf course in the country.

"For the government employees, the revised charges are now Rs 1,20,000 for three years and Rs 1,80,000 for five years. For non-government members, the revised charges are Rs 3,60,000 for three years and Rs 5,40,000 for five years," the DDA said in a statement.

Existing members will also benefit, as their tenure will be extended proportionately to reflect the discounted offer.

Spread across 158 acres, the 18-hole course covers 7,377 yards and features a 375-yard driving range with 52 bays, the longest in India. The facility includes a clubhouse with a restaurant, cafeteria, conference and lecture halls, swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and more.

A golf academy, envisioned as a Centre of Excellence, is also being established, officials said.

"The work was awarded to an agency last week for running the Centre of Excellence for Golf to train and inspire young budding golfers to excel in this field," the statement added.