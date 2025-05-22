DDA offers membership of Qutab Golf Course fitness centre

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened the gym membership of Qutab Golf Course to the public for a total annual fees of Rs 70,800 per month and has revised its entry fees and other charges as well.

The high-end Qutab Golf Course is situated on Press Enclave Road in South Delhi. The 18-hole golf course has a clubhouse and a 250-yard state-of-the-art driving range with 28 hitting bays.

Managed by the DDA, it also has a well-maintained fitness centre at the new clubhouse with an appealing view of the lush green golf course, including the old heritage clubhouse.

"The fitness centre (gym) is fully equipped with highly sophisticated equipment and the ambience would motivate the members to achieve their fitness goals under the guidance of experienced trainers. The gym is fully air-conditioned with change rooms, lockers, sauna, steam bath and other facilities. A restaurant and a bar are also available," says the DDA's brochure.

According to the DDA, 200 gym memberships are being offered and the members would have access to food and beverage facilities as well as they can bring a maximum of five guests on payment of Rs 100 per guest.

The DDA has also announced an increase in green fees, entry fees, golf cart charges, booking fees, display fees and other such charges from June 1 this year.

According to a separate public notice, now the lifetime entry fee for government category is Rs 5.50 lakh, for three years it is 1.65 lakh, for five years Rs 2.75 lakh and the monthly subscription fee is Rs 1,320.

For the non-government category, the lifetime entry fee is Rs 16.50 lakh, for three years Rs 4.95 lakh, for five years it is Rs 8.25 lakh and the monthly fee is Rs 1,980. All the charges are excluding GST.

"The gym members would have a right to book party venues under the 'others category' as mentioned in the brochure and the charges would be as applicable to the category. Gym members may utilise other facilities like a round of golf at the course on a pay-and-play basis," the brochure added.