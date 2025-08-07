DDA opens mini sports complex in Sukhdev Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened a mini-sports complex in Sukhdev Vihar on Thursday, which offers facilities for badminton, lawn tennis, cricket, and a jogging track.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the complex and encouraged the youth to make use of the facilities.

"Since taking charge in May 2022 as Lt Governor, I ensured that the people of Delhi get adequate sports facilities, as they are very important for our mental and physical well-being. I am happy to dedicate this facility to the residents of Delhi, particularly those living around this area," Saxena said at the inauguration ceremony.

According to the DDA, around 7552.63 sqm of area is available on a pay-and-play basis.

"The public, especially the youth, should use the facilities provided by DDA and keep them well-maintained. Without community support, no initiative can succeed," Saxena added.

Earlier this year, Saxena inaugurated the DDA's first Centre of Excellence in sports at Dwarka, Sector-8. Additionally, in 2024, a sports complex at Qutubgarh was inaugurated, featuring a multipurpose playfield, jogging track, two badminton courts, and a volleyball court, among other facilities.

"Furthermore, the longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka Sector-24 was also added to the city to provide a much-needed boost to the professional golf training for the young and budding golfers," the statement from the DDA noted.

Currently, the DDA has 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes, and three golf courses.