DDA plans first waste-to-art theme park in south Delhi's Ashta Kunj

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will develop its first waste-to-art theme park in one of its biggest green spaces, south Delhi's Astha Kunj, officials said on Tuesday.

To be built on the theme 'Walk Through the Ruins,' the park will have replicas of ancient Indian structures made out of waste materials.

"In Walk through the Ruins Park, waste material that comes from waste construction and demolition sites will be used to design all the ruins, the walls and even the benches. It is proposed to showcase the legacy of ruins in unique techniques, where the public can explore the beauty of historic ruins from across India by walking through them," the proposal said.

According to officials, the space for the park is yet to be finalised.

"This will be DDA's first waste-to-art theme park, and we plan to hire a consultant to provide us support in the conceptualisation, development, building, and operating of the park showcasing the legacy of historic structures through ruins," a DDA official told PTI.

The park will be different from other theme parks developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the official said.

The first such park was opened for visitors in Sarai Kale Khan in 2019 by the erstwhile South MCD. After its success, the corporation opened three more — Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh, Shaheedi Park at ITO, and Heritage Park in the Karol Bagh area.

The Sarai Kale Khan park has replicas of the 'seven wonders of the world' made out of recycled materials of metal scraps like iron nut-bolts, iron sheets, and rods.

These MCD parks are beautified by fancy lighting and fountains, and have tickets for entry for visitors.

Astha Kunj, a 200-acre park managed by DDA, is spread between the Lotus Temple and Nehru Place. The consultant has to submit the feasibility report in 30 days.