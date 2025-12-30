DDA plans shops, eateries at Delhi's under-construction Bharat Vandana Park

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) With the aim to begin recreational activities at the under-construction Bharat Vandana Park, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to set up shops, restaurants, virtual reality gaming, and other facilities at the site, officials said on Tuesday.

The park, spread over nearly 200 acres in Dwarka Sector 20, is yet to open for the public and has been under development since 2019. As per the project plan, the park has been conceptualised as a "mini India" and will feature replicas of prominent monuments from across states.

"Divided into eight different types of commercial categories, including three different types of food kiosks, a deck restaurant, 13 lake-view restaurants, and 19 souvenir shops are being offered, for which a proposal has been floated," a DDA official said.

The monthly rent starts from Rs 3,000 for food kiosks to Rs 73,000 per month for big commercial spaces like restaurants, the auction proposal said.

According to DDA's plan, the park is divided into different leaves, each having its own function and special elements. Different binding elements such as sky bridges, walkways along the wall, and water canals have been added to give a unique feel to the visitors.

December 2023 was initially set as the deadline for completing a portion of the Bharat Vandana Park, but the timeline was later pushed to March 2025, with the park yet to open for public as 2026 approaches.

Several spaces are expected to open soon; however, no date has been confirmed by DDA officials. These include the meditation zone, Vandana Sarovar, a fun park, lake-view restaurants, a congregational area, and boating facilities.

While the DDA is the nodal agency for the project, construction is being carried out by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).