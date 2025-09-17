DDA plans to hire a filmmaking company to promote its housing schemes, PM-UDAY

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to engage a private firm for the production of high-quality documentary-style videos to promote its housing schemes and the PM-UDAY policy, officials said.

The Prime Minister – Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme, launched by the central government in 2019, aims to provide ownership rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

As of August, the DDA has received around 1.3 lakh applications under the scheme.

"The objective is to effectively showcase the benefits, application process, unique features, etc., of DDA schemes in a manner that resonates with prospective home buyers and the target audience. We have issued a tender for companies to submit proposals," an official said.

According to officials, a specialised agency empanelled with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be selected to execute the project. The videos will be designed to increase public engagement and enhance understanding of the DDA's housing and development initiatives.

"All content is to be produced in high definition and follow a story-based format featuring actors or influencers. The production is expected to include drone footage, on-screen interviews, voiceovers, captions, and visual effects to create impactful storytelling. The video may involve animation, video shoots, or walk-through videos as per the requirements," the tender states.

These audio-visuals will be used across various digital and traditional media platforms to raise awareness about the DDA's housing inventory, the PM-UDAY scheme, and other future initiatives, it added.

This initiative, officials say, requires an agency with advanced creative capabilities and proven expertise in filmmaking to ensure the delivery of engaging and professional-quality content.

The DDA hopes that through this campaign, potential beneficiaries and home buyers will be better informed and encouraged to participate in the various housing opportunities available in the national capital.