DDA refutes AAP's claim on beautification of drain, says project executed by LG

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Friday refuted the Aam Aadmi Party's claim regarding the beautification of a drain area in Dwarka by Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the project was executed by the Lieutenant Governor.

This came after the AAP posted a video of a beautified drain area in Dwarka on X.

In the video, the party claimed that only Arvind Kejriwal (AAP's supremo and former Delhi chief minister) can do such beautification of the drain area.

Responding to this, DDA said in Hindi in a post on X, "The claim made by Aam Aadmi Party in this X post beautification of drain area by Arvind Kejriwal is absolutely false. This work has been done by DDA under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena. It was inaugurated by the LG in February 2024 itself."

The authority also stated that not only this but many development works are being done by the DDA in the entire city, the credit for which is not appropriate for AAP or anyone else.