DDA removes illegal constructions from Vasudev Ghat area

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday removed five illegal constructions, including a religious structure, to free Yamuna floodplains from encroachment and ensure development of Vasudev Ghat area, officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted in the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat (a part of Vasudev Ghat project), in compliance with the Delhi High Court's judgement of Friday, a statement issued by the DDA said.

According to the statement, two 'pucca' structures, two semi 'pucca' structures and one religious structure (shrine) were removed in the drive.

On Tuesday as well, the DDA had undertaken a similar drive near ISBT bridge in Yamuna floodplain area, which is also a part of Vasudev Ghat project, it said.

"During the drive, two semi-'pucca' structures, one religious structure and one wresting ground ('akhara') (wrestling ground) were removed," the statement said.

"The operations were successfully carried out with the help and in the presence of the Delhi Police personnel to remove illegitimate structures," it said.

The DDA said the operations were carried out adhering to the approved guidelines and all the debris and construction and demolition waste of unauthorised structures were removed from the site.

Based on the directions of the high court, the DDA is making all efforts to restore the Yamuna floodplains, which not only involves ecological restoration but includes re-possession of land from encroachers, it added.