DDA sets up eco-friendly tent cafe in Asita Bio-Diversity Park in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Development Authority has set up an eco-friendly tent cafe at the Asita Bio-Diversity Park with a seating capacity of nearly 60 to 70 people and will be operational before the onset of winter, a statement said on Sunday.

The cafe was set up under the direction of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It is a temporary structure and will serve pre-cooked food and beverages to the visitors, the statement read.

Keeping in view the ecological character of the Yamuna floodplains, the tent cafe only uses eco-friendly materials. The cafe has a large metal container that will serve as the kitchen, the statement said.

The cafe has been designed and set up in a way that it can be removed instantly in case of flooding during the monsoon months and set up again when the water recedes. The tent has been erected atop a mound in the park which will add to its aesthetics. Temporary seating will be made available inside as well as outside the tent area, it said.

The tent cafe at Asita comes after the successful opening of Cafe Stone at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Cafe Bamboo Oasis at Baansera, on the initiative of the LG, it said.

Meanwhile, to the delight of the visitors, DDA will be planting nearly two lakh seasonal flowers at Asita this winter. This includes 6,000 Tulips apart from varieties like Poppy, calendula, cosmos, marigold, Hollyhocks, Dahlias, Coreopsis, Petunias, Salvias and many others.

Over 70 species of resident and migratory birds can be found in Asita during the winters. In July, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Asita and led a massive plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign, it said. PTI NIT HIG HIG