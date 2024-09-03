DDA sets up help desk for Housing Scheme 2024 to facilitate flat buyers

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has established a registration help desk at its head office here for its Housing Scheme 2024, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Depending on the footfall and demand, the DDA may open similar help desks at other locations too, as an endeavour to increase its outreach at the doorstep of its customers, the statement said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the DDA Chairman, had directed the agency to depute trained executives on help desks for facilitating prospective flat buyers with a customer-friendly and smooth experience, it said.

Accordingly, to handle queries efficiently and provide assistance, including helping with the registration process, the DDA has established a dedicated registration help desk at its head office Vikas Sadan for the Housing Scheme 2024, the release said.

This help desk, operational on all working days between 10 am and 6 pm, would provide support and guidance to ensure a smooth and efficient customer experience, it added.

The help desk will address queries regarding the scheme, eligibility criteria, location, specification of the flats, price, amenities, location advantages, apart from extending help in the process of registration, the statement said. Recently, the DDA had launched three housing schemes catering to all categories of people at various locations such as Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram and Jasola. PTI NIT RPA