DDA starts work on opening recreational spaces on Yamuna riverfront

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) As part of the Yamuna riverfront development, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to open recreational spaces at its existing parks -- Baansera, Asita East and Yamuna Vatika, officials on Saturday said.

The DDA is implementing restoration of floodplains of the Yamuna in a 22-kilometre urban stretch of the river in Delhi, spanning from Wazirabad Barrage to Okhla Barrage on both eastern and western banks.

The DDA is developing 11 projects along this stretch.

In one such project, named Kalindi Aviral, a portion has been restored as a theme-based bamboo park named 'Baansera' at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk (Sarai Kale Khan).

According to officials, besides an already existing cafe at the park, a space of around 840 square metres remains. This is what is being auctioned for opening a temporary bazaar.

"The agency will be required to design, build, operate and maintain a temporary bazaar that serves as a showcase of culture, offering an array of handicrafts, culinary delights and performances. The bazaar will feature an open-air market, a food plaza and a dedicated craft zone," says the tender.

The space is being auctioned at a minimum licence fee of Rs 25 lakh for three years.

Similarly, in Asita, situated on the eastern bank of the Yamuna, spanning across 197 hectares, starting from the old Railway Bridge to ITO barrage, the DDA is auctioning space to open a cafe in an area of around 146 sqm at a minimum license fee of Rs 4 lakh for three years. The authority is also planning to operationalise the Garden Cafe at the same location.

In addition, the DDA is planning to open a cafe having an eco-friendly design at Yamuna Vatika.

According to the tender issued, the proposed cafe's exterior will showcase a vibrant, eco-friendly design, featuring a painted mural that highlights environmental themes or nature-inspired artwork to draw in visitors.

Approximately 132 sqm space is being auctioned at a minimum license fee of Rs 2.9 lakh, excluding GST, for three years.

Yamuna Vatika is the DDA's restored portion of Yamuna floodplain land between Geeta Colony Bridge and ITO Barrage on the western bank.