DDA to carry out demolition drive in Majnu Ka Tila on July 13-14

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will carry out a demolition drive against encroachment on the Yamuna flood plain near south of Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara on July 13 and 14, according to a public notice issued by the agency.

Residents of Majnu Ka Tila, where Pakistani Hindus are staying, said they received the notice from the land owning agency late Thursday evening.

A senior police officer said the force has received a request from the DDA for security to maintain law and order during the drive.

According to the notice, the encroachment adjacent to the south of gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila on DDA land must be removed, except the structure belonging to the petitioner who moved high court.

The notice referred to the National Green Tribunal's April 3 order and the Delhi High Court's March 12 order behind the move.

"In the compliance of order, it is proposed to organise a demolition drive against the encroachment in the river Yamuna flood plain area near south of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla (Western Bank) on Saturday and Sunday," it read.

The affected families can take temporary harbour at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters, it said. "Hence, the residents of the area are hereby requested to vacate the area by July 12 otherwise they will be self-responsible for any loss due to demolition drive against the encroachment on July 13 or later," the notice stated.

In its order on April 3, the NGT had said that the status report filed by the DDA did not disclose any substantial effective steps by the agency for removing the encroachment from the area.

The NGT asked the agency to file a compliance report , at least one week before the next date of hearing, which is July 15, by e-mail.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, some refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila were given citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act. PTI NIT BUN NIT VN VN