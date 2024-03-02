DDA to conserve, redevelop 3 historic Delhi parks under ASI supervision

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority will undertake the work of conservation, restoration and redevelopment of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van, and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the overall supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), officials said on Friday.

The three parks under the ownership of DDA have several ASI-protected monuments, which were hitherto lying in a "state of neglect," they said.

The DDA will undertake "comprehensive exercise of redevelopment of all these parks and monuments at its own expense under the overall supervision of the ASI," a senior official said.

The capital need to be developed as a "city of heritage," the official quoted Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena as saying.

The ASI falls under the purview of the central Ministry of Culture.

The ministry also cleared the way for redevelopment of 'Dilli Chalo Park', Ghata Masjid Park, Urdu Academy and Sadbhavna Park following Saxena's letter to Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, the official added.

In line with the Delhi LG's vision, "the DDA will now be undertaking the work of conservation, restoration, rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the overall supervision of the ASI," he said.

An MoU to this effect is set to be signed between the DDA and ASI within the next one week. However, basic works like drawing, planning, mobilisation of resources etc has already commenced, as agreed between DDA and the ASI, officials said.

According to the official, Reddy has agreed to hand over ASI monuments located in these sites to DDA after Saxena requested for them.

The ministry has also "handed over the 'Dilli Chalo' park, Ghata Masjid park, Urdu Academy and Sadbhavna Park behind the Red Fort and the Walled City for rejuvenation and redevelopment to the DDA." The tenders for redevelopment projects of these parks are in advance stages, the officials said.

Saxena in his communication to Reddy had requested for handing over of such sites citing the good work done by the DDA in restoring the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St James Church, and Qudasia Ghat - Vasudev Ghat in the city, they said.

A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Union culture secretary will be constituted to monitor the progress and ensure timely completion of works on all the three sites, officials said.

Sanjay Van houses many medieval monuments, including Qila Rai Pithora belonging to the Tomar dynasty. In the pre-Sultanate period, it was also the capital of Prithviraj Chauhan. It also houses several monuments like Rajon Ki Baoli and Anangtal Baoli.

Similarly, Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi houses the Sheesh Mahal and an extensive Mughal Garden apart from various relics of Mughal era. Emperor Aurangzeb was coronated at Shalimar Bagh, they said. PTI KND VN VN