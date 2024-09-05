DDA to hand over flat documents in 'customised' folders

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started to hand over the documents of flats to buyers in a customised folder containing all relevant papers following the direction of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official statement said on Thursday.

The DDA flat buyers, who would till now only get a piece of loose paper as a possession letter upon buying flats, will now be getting a plush folder containing all relevant papers printed out on a thicker bond, it said.

The LG found the lack of papers - their non-availability, being disputed, having got lost, etc. as one of the prime woes afflicting various individuals, groups and processes of DDA.

He had accordingly directed DDA to prepare a folder containing not only the possession letter but all relevant documents to be handed over to the buyers, the statement read.

While directly supervising the rollout of the DDA Housing Schemes since last year, Saxena had directed DDA to address this issue suitably, it said.

He underlined that buying a house or property was an important, once-in-a-lifetime occasion for most of the buyers and the same should be dealt with as a special and memorable occasion for the buyer by the DDA, the statement said.

Accordingly, the DDA has now decided to hand over the flat documents in a customised folder. The folder will contain all relevant documents including demand-cum-allotment letter (DAL), payment receipt, possession letter (PL), NOC for water and electricity, possession slip, RERA registration certificate and layout plan, it said.

This will facilitate getting all documents in one place rather than approaching various departments of DDA.

On directions of the LG, the DDA has also introduced a new format of possession slip that has the picture of the flat buyer or allottee being handed over the possession letter at the site, printed on it. This new tradition would not only make the occasion more memorable but also help in ruling out any foul play in handing over possession to the incorrect person, the statement said.

Recently, the DDA launched three housing schemes catering to all categories of people at various locations like Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram and Jasola.

This practice of giving a folder containing all relevant documents was started with them getting handed over to customers or buyers at Golf View Apartments at Sector-19B, Dwarka, on Wednesday. From now onwards, all physical possession of flats will be handed over in the same manner, it added.