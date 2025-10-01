DDA to hire professionals for customer care service helplines

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which currently manages helpline numbers through its officials and staff, is planning to hire professionals for better customer care services, officials said on Wednesday.

To provide instant information and better customer satisfaction, the authority intends to engage a Call Centre Service Provider (CCSP), they added.

"The objective of operating a CCSP is to resolve the citizen grievances in the most satisfying ways and provide them with the correct and accurate information about their queries. We get a huge volume of customer calls and it is expected to increase in the future, hence we have invited proposals from professionals," a DDA official told PTI.

According to the data provided by the DDA, between April 2024 to April 2025, 79,930 inbound calls and 23,676 outbound calls were recorded, making it around 2,000 calls per day just inbound, the number is expected to increase, officials said.

"The call center operators shall handle the calls in Hindi or in English as the case may be. Although, there will be no provision of dedicated desks for each language, the call center service provider would have to deploy agents with fluency in English and Hindi languages," the tender states.

The land owning agency is entrusted with key responsibilities including construction of residential and commercial projects, efficient land management, land pooling and preparing and updating master plan. In addition to this, several commercial projects like shopping complexes, management of sports complexes and office spaces are being done. According to the plan, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be set by the DDA based on which the calls may be routed, transferred, forwarded to concerned branches of DDA for queries. The authority has 16 verticals, including planning, architecture, finance, land management, horticulture etc , all will be linked to the CCSP. PTI SSM SSM NB NB