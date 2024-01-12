DDA to open outdoor sports facilities at Roshanara Club from Jan 13

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said it would open the outdoor sports facilities for playing lawn tennis, basketball, cricket and mini football at the historic Roshanara Club here from January 13.

The move comes months after the century-old club -- the cradle of Indian cricket - was on September 29 sealed by the Delhi Development Authority, which had taken possession of club.

The DDA has decided to open the outdoor sports facilities for playing lawn tennis, basketball, cricket and mini football (futsal) ground of the club, to the general public "w.e.f. 9 am from January 13, 2024 at a nominal price on the basis of pay-and-play," the urban body said in a statement.

The club is committed to provide a top-notch sports experience so that fitness enthusiasts can indulge in their favourite outdoor activities. Everyone is requested to come and have the best experience in the salubrious ambience of the club, it added.

The historic club was established on August 15, 1922. Endowed with natural beauty, green pastures and colonial-era charm, the Roshanara Club, located in north Delhi, has emerged as one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.

In November, the Delhi High Court had rejected a plea seeking reopening of the club, noting that it had already directed the authority to devise a scheme to run it.

In an order passed on November 9, a bench had observed that the Supreme court had also refused to restore the possession with the earlier management and the issue of running the club was already pending before the high court.

"The DDA Roshanara Club will remain open on all days, except Monday, from 7 am to 5 pm, the statement said.

The DDA also shared the rates for pay-and-play for availing different sporting facilities at the club. PTI KND RPA