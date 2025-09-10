DDA to open registration for over 1,000 flats under 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025'

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Registration for the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 'Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana 2025' will begin on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

The land-owning agency is offering a total of 1,172 economically weaker section (EWS) and Janta category flats in Outer Delhi areas.

"As part of various initiatives to ensure affordable housing for all, DDA is launching the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana for the sale of 1,172 flats in the EWS/Janta category in various localities of Delhi. The flats will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis," the DDA's circular states.

The flats are being offered at seven locations, including Narela, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, Todapur, Dwarka sectors 14 and 19-B, and Manglapuri.

"The family income of an applicant, as well as that of a joint/co-applicant applying for EWS flats, should not exceed Rs 10 lakh per annum, with both families considered separately. For Janta category flats, there is no income criterion.

In Narela, the agency is offering 672 EWS category flats, the highest in one location, with prices ranging from Rs 9.18 lakh to Rs 27.86 lakh, and plinth areas ranging from 34.76 sqm to 61.99 sqm. In Rohini, 97 Janta category flats are on offer starting from Rs 14.59 lakh, with plinth areas ranging from 28 sqm to 28.81 sqm." "The one-time registration fee for the DDA's Aawas Portal is Rs 2,500. Applicants already registered on the portal are not required to pay the registration fee again. Further, each flat carries a booking amount of Rs 50,000. There will be no restriction on the number of flats an applicant can book," the circular added.

While registration for the flats will commence on September 11, the booking option will be available only from September 22, it added.