DDA to resume walk-in public grievance redressal

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Public can meet the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials two days during a week without the need for prior online appointments, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Every week on Monday and Thursday senior officials of the land-owning agency will be available to listen to public queries.

"DDA has resumed walk-in public hearings with immediate effect, allowing members of the public to meet senior officers without the need for prior online appointments," the DDA's statement said.

Deputy directors and directors will be available between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, while commissioners and above will be available between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm to address public queries and issues, it added.

"This step has been taken in the larger interest of public convenience and to ensure the delivery of citizen-friendly services, particularly for those who may face challenges in navigating digital platforms. The initiative aims to facilitate public grievance redressal in a more accessible and convenient manner," the statement further said.

During their visit, all visitors have been advised to carry Aadhar cards or any other government-issued identity card for entering the office premises. PTI SSM HIG