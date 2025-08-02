DDA to set up Delhi's first ice skating rink in Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised the contractor for development of a 'world-class' ice skating rink at the Sports Complex in Sector-23, Dwarka, officials on Saturday said.

Spread across 4,200 square meters, the facility will feature a 60 metre by 30 metre rink designed as per international standards, they said.

"It is being developed within the cloverleaf of the Dwarka Sports Complex, strategically located near the Urban Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the IGI airport tunnel. The project, conceptualized and executed under the guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to boost both recreational options and sports infrastructure in Delhi," the DDA said in a statement.

The site has already been handed over to the selected agency, which will construct and operate the facility under a 15-year license fee model. The operator will form a joint venture or special purpose vehicle with international partners for the execution and management of the rink, it added.

The officials said the ice rink will serve as a venue for both public recreation and training in niche sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, curling and ice skating, which are gaining popularity in India.

"The climate-controlled indoor facility is also expected to offer a year-round recreational experience, especially during Delhi's long summers," the DDA said.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of another recreational initiative by the DDA -- hot air balloon rides, which will also debut in the city for the first time.

The officials said that both projects are part of the DDA's broader effort to expand Delhi's urban recreational landscape and cater to growing interest in alternative sports and leisure activities.